Those with pending court cases should not be in Anwar’s Cabinet, say some

PETALING JAYA – As the Cabinet formation gets under way, some have called for those with pending court cases on corruption not to be included in the line-up.

Umno supreme council member Datuk Khaidhirah Abu Zahar said appointing anyone perceived to be corrupt would be a liability to the unity government.

“Should the rule not to appoint anyone facing corruption charges in court be applied, let that rule be applied across all the parties in the government and not just to the court cluster in Umno.

“The court cluster in Pakatan Harapan and Pakatan-friendly parties too should not get positions then.

“Barisan Nasional, especially Umno, should now have a fast-forward plan as to how this government should be,” said the assemblyman for Rim, Melaka.

Members of Parliament (MPs) with pending court cases include Barisan president Ahmad Zahid, DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng, Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and Sabah Barisan chief Bung Moktar Radin.

National Professors Council senior fellow Dr Jeniri Amir said those facing court cases should not be part of the Cabinet as it would damage the government’s credibility.

“Let us not give any space for critics to create doubt about the new government’s fight against corruption. The Cabinet has to be clean and (have) only those with the best experience,” he said.

Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) vice-president Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said leaving anyone with pending court cases out of the Cabinet would prevent issues in the future.

“The public remains concerned about corruption cases involving politicians, and a Cabinet free of these individuals would put such fears to rest,” said the Setiawangsa MP.

In Johor Baru, PKR’s Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Karim said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim must ensure that those selected for his Cabinet were free from any court cases related to corruption and criminal breach of trust.

“As a person who campaigned under the main principles upheld by Pakatan to fight corruption, I urge the Prime Minister to form a Cabinet clean of any corruption activities,” he said.