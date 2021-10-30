For Subscribers
The race to reopen
There's a tourism reboot in Asean as peak season approaches and South-east Asia vies for tourist dollars to revive their economies. Asian Insider looks at the efforts under way to woo travellers back for the holiday season.
Countries in South-east Asia are racing to reopen their borders as the tourist season descends.
First off the block was Thailand, which in July fashioned a sandbox scheme that allowed quarantine-free travel for fully vaccinated foreign visitors to the popular resort island of Phuket.