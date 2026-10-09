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Letter From Tumpat

The overnight food highway feeding KL’s Kelantan breakfast craving

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Eager customers choose from a selection of packed Kelantanese breakfasts and kuih at Gerai Makene eatery, the biggest buyer of Kelantanese food in Kuala Lumpur.

Eager customers choosing from a selection of packed Kelantanese breakfasts and kuih at Gerai Makene eatery, the biggest buyer of Kelantanese food in Kuala Lumpur.

ST PHOTO: HAZLIN HASSAN

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Hazlin Hassan

  • Driven by social media, Kuala Lumpur residents are developing a strong craving for Kelantanese kuihs and rich, gravy-heavy rice dishes.
  • To meet demand, thousands of freshly prepared food packs are cooked in Kelantan and driven nearly 400 km overnight to Kuala Lumpur every day.
  • The trend also reflects a growing longing for deeply authentic, traditional regional comfort food.

AI generated

TUMPAT, Kelantan/KUALA LUMPUR – Even as Singaporeans gravitate to Kuala Lumpur for food, people in KL are craving something else altogether: food from Kelantan.

But they don’t travel there. The food is brought to them.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.