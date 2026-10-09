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Eager customers choosing from a selection of packed Kelantanese breakfasts and kuih at Gerai Makene eatery, the biggest buyer of Kelantanese food in Kuala Lumpur.

TUMPAT, Kelantan/KUALA LUMPUR – Even as Singaporeans gravitate to Kuala Lumpur for food, people in KL are craving something else altogether: food from Kelantan.

But they don’t travel there. The food is brought to them.