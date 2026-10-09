Letter From Tumpat
The overnight food highway feeding KL’s Kelantan breakfast craving
- Driven by social media, Kuala Lumpur residents are developing a strong craving for Kelantanese kuihs and rich, gravy-heavy rice dishes.
- To meet demand, thousands of freshly prepared food packs are cooked in Kelantan and driven nearly 400 km overnight to Kuala Lumpur every day.
- The trend also reflects a growing longing for deeply authentic, traditional regional comfort food.
AI generated
TUMPAT, Kelantan/KUALA LUMPUR – Even as Singaporeans gravitate to Kuala Lumpur for food, people in KL are craving something else altogether: food from Kelantan.
But they don’t travel there. The food is brought to them.