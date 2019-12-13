The Obamas at event for young leaders

Former US president Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, at a community service event in Kuala Lumpur yesterday. The Obamas, along with actress Julia Roberts, were attending the inaugural Gathering Of Rising Leaders in the Asia-Pacific programme, organised by the Obama Foundation.

Mrs Obama told participants in the programme: "We are taught to plan work, but we also need to plan joy. You might think you should not feel joy when other people are suffering, but you need to find joy or else risk burning out."

She was speaking alongside former Miss Malaysia and activist Deborah Henry to 200 young leaders selected from across the Asia-Pacific.

The talk was part of a five-day leadership development conference. Other prominent speakers will include Mr Obama and Dr Maya Soetoro-Ng, the former US president's Indonesian-American half-sister and a consultant for the foundation.