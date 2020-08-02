The Najib trials

SRC case involving RM42 million (S$13.5 million)

Trial concluded last Tuesday.

Najib was found guilty of three counts of criminal breach of trust, three counts of money laundering and one count of abuse of power over RM42 million linked to SRC International, a former 1MDB subsidiary. He was sentenced to 12 years in jail and fined RM210 million. He has been granted a stay of execution pending his appeal.

1MDB case involving RM2.28 billion

Trial began on Aug 28 last year and resumes tomorrow.

Najib faces 21 charges of money laundering and four charges of abuse of power in connection with RM2.28 billion believed to be from state fund 1MDB that was found in his personal bank account.

1MDB case involving RM6.6 billion

Trial to resume.

Najib is jointly charged with former Treasury secretary-general Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah with six counts of misappropriating RM6.6 billion linked to 1MDB for payment to Abu Dhabi's International Petroleum Investment Company.

SRC case involving RM27 million

Trial postponed to give way to the 1MDB and audit report trials.

Najib faces three counts of money laundering related to RM27 million of SRC International funds.

Tampering with audit report

Trial to resume on Aug 10.

Najib and former 1MDB chief executive Arul Kanda Kandasamy have been charged with tampering with a 2016 federal audit report on 1MDB.

