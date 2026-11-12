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The 7-step approach to how Indonesia chooses its next vice-president

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Indonesian Vice-President Gibran Rakabuming Raka greets his supporters as he leaves the office following his resignation in Jakarta on Nov 12.

Indonesian Vice-President Gibran Rakabuming Raka greets his supporters as he leaves the office following his resignation in Jakarta on Nov 12.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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Arlina Arshad

The search for Indonesia’s next vice-president is on, now that Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has accepted his former running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka’s resignation letter.

The replacement process begins once the vice-presidency is formally vacant.

Within 60 days of vacancy, the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) must convene to elect a new vice-president. No nationwide election will be conducted.

1. The vacancy of the vice-president is confirmed

The President remains in office and continues running the government

2. Parliament prepares for a vote

Within three days of the vacancy, the leadership of the MPR meets to set a timetable for choosing a replacement.

3. President nominates two candidates

The President must submit two names and the required documents at least 14 working days before the MPR’s plenary session.

4. Candidates are vetted

An MPR verification team checks whether both candidates meet the legal requirements. The checks must be completed within seven working days of receiving the documents. Any missing documents must be corrected before the vote.

5. MPR votes for the new vice-president

Both candidates formally confirm their willingness to stand. MPR members then vote, and the candidate receiving the most votes wins.

6. What happens if there is a tie?

The MPR holds another vote. If the result is tied again, the President chooses which of the two candidates becomes vice-president.

7. New vice-president is sworn in

The MPR formally confirms the winner, who then takes the oath of office before assuming the position.

The 7-step approach to how Indonesia chooses its next vice-president.
More on this topic
Prabowo hugs Gibran, accepts Indonesian V-P’s resignation with ‘heavy heart’
Indonesia’s Prabowo gains ground as Gibran exits, but successor choice may test ruling coalition

Arlina Arshad is The Straits Times’ Indonesia bureau chief. She is a Singaporean who has been living and working in Indonesia as a journalist for more than 15 years.

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