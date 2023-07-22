The 1975’s gig in Malaysia cut short after Matty Healy’s anti-LGBTQ+ remarks and onstage kiss

British band The 1975’s performance was cut short at a music festival on Friday in Kuala Lumpur after it failed to comply with local performance guidelines.

The band was performing at the first of the three-day Good Vibes Festival when its frontman Matty Healy gave a speech criticising the Malaysian government, which criminalises same-sex relationships.

“I made a mistake when we were booking shows, I wasn’t looking into it. I don’t see the ****ing point, right? I do not see the point of inviting The 1975 to a country and telling us who we can have sex with,” Healy told the crowd.

“And I’m sorry if that offends you and you’re religious.... If you push, I’m gonna push back.”

Homosexuality is forbidden in Malaysia, and laws criminalising sodomy can result in imprisonment, corporal punishment and fines.

Healy, who was wielding a bottle of wine, told the crowd that the group would not be performing “uplifting songs” as he was furious.

“And that’s not fair on you, because you’re not representative of your government. You are young people, and I’m sure a lot of you are gay and progressive,” he said.

After Healy’s speech, the band’s bassist Ross MacDonald walked over to him and the two men kissed during their rendition of “I like America and America likes me”.

After performing at least one more song, Healy said: “Alright, we gotta go. We just got banned from Kuala Lumpur, I’ll see you later.”

The band performed seven songs in their headlining set. Other songs on the set list that were not performed by the band on Friday included “Robbers”, “Somebody else” and “I’m in love with you”.

In a tweet on early Saturday morning, Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil shared an article by Malaysia news outlet mStar about the incident.

“I have called the organisers to explain tomorrow, and will contact the authorities to get a full report,” wrote Mr Fahmi.

The organisers issued a statement late on Friday night and said: “We regret that The 1975 performance had to be cut short due to non-compliance with local performance guidelines.”

“Good Vibes Festival 2023 will proceed as scheduled, and we eagerly anticipate your presence on Saturday and Sunday.”