Thaksin's daughter takes the spotlight at party assembly

The youngest daughter of former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, Ms Paetongtarn Shinawatra, was the star at the Pheu Thai general assembly yesterday.

All eyes were on the 35-year-old, a newbie to politics, as she shared the stage with party bigwigs.

But Ms Paetongtarn, who heads the main opposition party's participation and innovation advisory committee, remained coy on the subject of being a potential candidate for prime minister as she outlined a five-point plan for Thailand in line with Pheu Thai's goal of a "landslide victory" in the next general election, which is expected later this year.

The plan included encouraging grassroots participation in policymaking, using artificial intelligence to improve agricultural industries and embracing digitalisation and technologies such as online platforms and cryptocurrencies.

Pheu Thai and other major political parties in Thailand have started preparing for the polls as the governing coalition led by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha grapples with fissures within its ranks, including defections.

"On the day that the government dissolves Parliament, we will be ready. I am confident that we can transform Thailand from a debt-ridden, miserable place with no future into a country full of opportunities and hope," Ms Paetongtarn declared yesterday to the party faithful.

Last month, she was tasked with building party unity with a new appointment as "head of the Pheu Thai family".

Responding to a question from The Straits Times about the prospects for the party to achieve its goal to secure at least 250 of the 400 Parliament seats at stake in the election, Ms Paetongtarn said she was confident that voters trusted Pheu Thai.

"There's no need for (the party) to prove anything else, because what it has promised to the people it (has done) every single time. So I don't see any challenges," she said.

The Pheu Thai Party is the third iteration of Thaksin's Thai Rak Thai Party, which was dissolved in 2007 over electoral law violations. It regrouped briefly as the People's Power Party before becoming Pheu Thai.

Thaksin, 72, was ousted in a 2006 coup and has since been living in self-imposed exile in Dubai to avoid graft charges. He is believed to wield significant influence over Pheu Thai, which subsequently won the 2011 election.