Thaksin tweets: Cheer up! Life must go on!

BANGKOK • Former Thai leader Thaksin Shinawatra made his first public comments following a week of unprecedented drama involving a party linked to him and the royal family.

The party, Thai Raksa Chart, saw its bid last Friday to nominate Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya for prime minister in next month's general election rapidly unravel when her brother, King Maha Vajiralongkorn, issued a rare royal command opposing the move.

Thaksin posted a short message on his Twitter account late on Saturday, saying, "Chin up and keep moving forward! We learn from past experiences but live for today and the future. Cheer up! Life must go on!"

The events over the past few days have shocked Thailand, where top royals are officially accorded semi-divine status and protected by a strict lese majeste law that shields them from criticism.

Thaksin or his allies have won every election dating back to 2001, but they have been unseated by the courts or the military each time since 2006.

Thaksin lives in exile, but parties linked to him have been preparing for the March 24 election, which comes after almost five years of military rule.

BLOOMBERG