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Thaksin has electric monitoring bracelet removed after Thai court reviews pardon list

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Thailand's former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra is greeted by family members and relatives upon his release at Klong Prem Central Prison in Bangkok on May 11.

Thailand's former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra being greeted by relatives upon his release at Klong Prem Central Prison in Bangkok on May 11.

PHOTO: AFP

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BANGKOK – Thailand’s former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was set free on June 9 after having his electronic monitoring device removed, completing the final step of his release under a royal pardon, local media reported.

A Thai Ministry of Justice news report said on June 9 that the three-party committee under the Royal Decree on the Granting of Royal Pardons had to consider and verify the list of people nationwide who met the criteria for pardons.

A report at midday on June 9 said the Thon Buri Criminal Court was reviewing and verifying the list of people granted pardons, including Thaksin.

The latest progress report said that at about 2pm, Thaksin had completed the removal of the electronic monitoring bracelet in front of probation officers.

The former prime minister had been under probation supervision and was among those to be released under a general royal pardon in May because he had less than one year of his sentence remaining.

The Thon Buri Criminal Court had reviewed and verified the list of people granted royal pardons, with Thaksin’s name appearing officially as one of those entitled to the measure.

Once the accuracy-checking process was completed, Bangkok Probation Office 1 authorised the removal of the electronic monitoring device in line with regulations.

A separate report said Thaksin was scheduled to travel to Dubai on June 12.

On June 3, Justice Minister Rutthapol Naowarat said that Thaksin met the conditions of the royal pardon decree published in the official Royal Gazette on June 2, which removes the need for him to remain under probation until Sept 9. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.