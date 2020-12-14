Thais urged to strictly follow Covid-19 guidelines in New Year celebrations

BANGKOK (XINHUA) - Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Monday (Dec 14) urged the Thai people to strictly adhere to social distancing and other health guidelines against Covid-19 when celebrating the upcoming New Year season.

Mr Anutin, who is also Public Health Minister, said the authorities will not stop people from organising or participating in New Year celebrations and countdown events, but people will be required to strictly observe the Covid-19 restrictions.

The anti-pandemic measures call for all New Year revellers to have their body temperature checked for fever, wear face masks, wash their hands with alcoholic gel and literally keep a distance among themselves, Mr Anutin said.

Meanwhile, the deputy prime minister said authorities of the northeastern province Nakhon Ratchasima, where a big concert was held in vicinity of Khao Yai National Park over the weekend, are yet to take legal action against the concert organisers for extending the open air performances by eight hours.

Many of the concert's audience failed to wear face masks and ignored the social distancing rule, according to the minister.

On Sunday, authorities said that the country confirmed 17 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide caseloads to 4,209. Thailand has so far registered 3,923 recoveries and 60 deaths.