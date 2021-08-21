Coronavirus: South-east Asia

Thais turn to herb for mild Covid-19 cases

Tan Tam Mei Thailand Correspondent In Bangkok
  • Published
    1 hour ago
With fewer than 10 per cent of its population of more than 70 million fully vaccinated and a healthcare system under increasing pressure, Thailand has turned to a traditional herb known for its bitter taste and purported immunity-boosting capabilities to treat mild Covid-19 cases.

The herb, Andrographis paniculata, commonly known as fah talai jone or green chiretta, has been used for centuries to treat flu, sore throat and inflammation. It is now being used as a tool in the government's arsenal of treatment options for Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms or who are asymptomatic.

