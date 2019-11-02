Thais sent to training camp on loyalty to monarchy

BANGKOK • Thousands of civil servants, teachers and members of the police force are being sent to a military camp in Thailand for training in community service and loyalty to the monarchy, according to the Royal Palace and interviews with trainees and organisers.

The programme, established last year, highlights the way in which King Maha Vajiralongkorn, 67, is asserting his will on Thai government and society to a greater extent than any sovereign since the end of absolute monarchy in 1932, some experts say.

Seven programme graduates who took part in the "Volunteer Spirit 904" training told Reuters they got up at 5am for light group exercise, then lined up to practise military-style salutes before attending classes on the history of Thai kings and training for community service.

At the end of the training programme, which lasts from 15 days to six weeks, they are declared "Karatchakan Suan Pra-ong", or "Officials in His Majesty's Service" and tasked with promoting the monarchy. Their efforts are tracked through messaging apps.

The courses are coordinated by the permanent secretary of the Prime Minister's Office, Mr Theerapat Prayurasiddhi.

"The King has the royal policy to create unity among the people," Mr Theerapat said. "Then everything will lead to the people's happiness and a secure nation."

About 3,000 people have completed the courses in groups of 500 since March last year, he said, describing the programme as "strictly voluntary".

The goal of the 904 programme - named after the king's security call sign - is to create a corps of influential people to "develop and defend the country and create people who are loyal to the monarchy", according to the Royal Palace website.

Reverence for the monarchy has long been part of traditional Thai culture, but King Vajiralongkorn, a career military officer, is formalising and organising public devotion in a way that has not been seen since the end of absolute monarchy, said Mr Joshua Kurlantzick of the Council on Foreign Relations in the United States. "It builds on the past, but it's much, much clearer with this king and much more assertive."

Few details have been made public about the programme, which is linked to the palace-sponsored "Volunteer Spirit" community service corps of nearly six million volunteers.

The training is run by officials linked to the palace and military officers, according to the seven graduates, a lecturer and an organiser who spoke to Reuters.

Live-in courses are held at the Bangkok headquarters of the First Infantry Regiment, which was recently transferred to the king's personal command.

"There must be discipline and there must be rules," said Mr Sumet Tantivejkul, 80, who teaches the courses on the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the King's widely revered father.

"Participants live together, eat together, sleep together," Mr Sumet said.

Graduates of the programme said that along with training for community service, one main focus of lessons is the monarchy as an ultimate solution to Thailand's problems at a time of political division which broadly pits military-royalist conservatives against supporters of populist parties.

Dr Sinchai Chaojaroenrat, an independent scholar who has written books on Thai culture and religions, describes the 904 programme as part of a "strategy in merging the monarchy with every government agency".

Thailand has been a constitutional monarchy since a 1932 coup, but the king has never been a mere figurehead. To some Thais, he is an infallible demigod.

