Coronavirus: Thais flock to parks, other places as curbs ease

People were seen exercising in parks, getting haircuts at salons and dining out for the first time in more than a month, as Thailand began gradually lifting restrictions yesterday. The country has reported single-digit new coronavirus infections each day in the past week.

Restaurants, hair salons, parks, markets, open-air sports venues, pet grooming salons and nurseries nationwide have reopened.

With the ban on alcohol sales now lifted, many people rushed to local supermarkets yesterday before 11am, when the regular, government-imposed alcohol sales window opened.

However, they can drink only at home, as consumption in restaurants remains prohibited.

For Mr Suang Kosolsuk, 93, walking in Bangkok's Lumphini Park for an hour every morning followed by a tea session with his friends has been his routine for over 30 years.

Since early last month, he has had to walk in his neighbourhood instead. Although he can resume his Lumphini Park walks now, he still cannot socialise with his friends, as gatherings remain prohibited.

Ms Sasipat Dechkaew, 44, a jogger at the park, said: "It's an alternative to working out at the gym.

"Before the park reopened, I was already walking on the street."

She added: "I just had to come out. I have gained so much weight already."

Life may have somewhat resumed, but it is not the same.

Social distancing rules are still in effect and are strictly adhered to.

Restaurants need to seat their customers 11/2m apart from each other.

Hotpots cannot be shared, while food from the buffet has to be served to patrons at their tables.

Sitting at separate tables in compliance with distancing rules, Mr Joe Wong and his wife enjoyed their first meal out at their usual Mexican eatery yesterday.

Over at a Chinese restaurant owned by a Singaporean family in Bangkok's city centre, sitting at separate tables is not practical, so stickers have been placed on alternate seats to indicate unavailability.

Owner Jacqueline Sim said: "I'm glad (about the reopening) but we need to wait and see.

"We're not celebrating yet."

At salons and barbershops, customers are not allowed to wait inside. They must make an appointment, and shops must be cleaned for 20 minutes after each of the two-hour slots.

Waiting outside a barbershop, Mr Teerapol Suntalunai, 35, said: "I feel happy. I haven't had a haircut for two months. I didn't trust my family to cut for me."

Inside, barbers wore face shields and only three of the shop's six seats were occupied by customers.

Reopening will occur in four phases, spaced out at 14-day intervals, depending on the necessity of the businesses or venues involved.

The government has warned that it will cease easing restrictions if there is a second wave of infections.

Thailand has a total of 2,969 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 54 deaths as of yesterday, when it saw only three new cases.