Thais feel the pinch as prices of ‘single-dish’ staples surge amid rising fuel costs

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As the cost of essential meals continues to climb in Thailand, economists warn that inflationary pressure is likely to spread beyond single-dish meals to the wider F&B system.

BANGKOK – Thai consumers are facing a sharp increase in their cost of living as popular “single-dish” meals – the backbone of the nation’s daily diet – see significant price hikes driven by a perfect storm of soaring fuel costs and extreme weather.

According to the latest data from the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO), headline inflation in April surged to 2.89 per cent, a dramatic leap from the 0.08 per cent recorded in March.

This represents the highest inflationary level in three years and two months, fuelled primarily by a 30.23 per cent spike in energy prices linked to ongoing instability in the Middle East.

The TPSO, led by director Nantapong Chiralerspong, reports that the rising cost of fuel has triggered a “supply shock” across the food industry. Logistics costs for transporting produce from farms to urban centres have become unsustainable for many vendors.

Furthermore, a severe heatwave has decimated vegetable crops, leading to market shortages and rapid price increases. Many street food and restaurant operators, who had previously absorbed rising costs, are now forced to pass them on to the public.

A survey of 1,396 items across seven popular categories – including basil fried rice, chicken rice and noodles – found that nearly 10 per cent of items had immediate price adjustments.

The southern region has been hit the hardest, with some food prices skyrocketing by 25 per cent, followed by the north-east (15.18 per cent) and the Bangkok metropolitan region (14.87 per cent).

Stagflation fears loom

The rapid jump in inflation has sparked concerns that Thailand may be entering a period of “stagflation” – a damaging economic cycle of stagnant growth and high inflation.

With the TPSO forecasting May inflation to climb further to 3.06 per cent, the pressure on household purchasing power is intensifying.

However, the TPSO has moved to downplay these fears.

Mr Nantapong clarified that while the country is experiencing “low growth and high inflation”, it does not yet meet the formal criteria for stagflation, which requires high unemployment and a total halt in gross domestic product expansion.

Despite this technical distinction, the reality for the average Thai citizen is a diminishing wallet.

As the cost of essential meals continues to climb, economists warn that the inflationary pressure is likely to spread beyond single-dish meals to the wider food and beverage system, leaving consumers with few places to hide from the rising tide of expenses. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK