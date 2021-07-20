Thais face stricter travel curbs amid warning of 30,000 new daily cases

Travel between Thai provinces with higher risk of Covid-19 infections will come under stricter curbs as the nation faces a rising number of infections.

From today, people in Bangkok and 12 other areas deemed dark red zones will need to get a permit to make inter-provincial trips.

Registration can be done online and approval will be given via a QR code, said Thailand's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) yesterday, even as it urged people to reconsider such trips.

Announcing more "targeted" measures for these dark red zones, the authorities also said that starting today, more shops, including banks located in malls, would be closed, and public transport would operate at half its maximum capacity.

The CCSA reiterated its request that people in the affected provinces avoid leaving home, save for reasons such as medical treatment, vaccinations or jobs that cannot be done remotely.

The announcement came just hours after Thailand logged a fourth consecutive day of record infections with 11,784 new cases.

There were also 81 new deaths, bringing the nation's total to 3,422 fatalities and 415,170 cases, many of which were logged in the latest and most severe wave that began in April.

Painting a grim scenario of how the coronavirus situation might deteriorate, the CCSA said the country could see 30,000 new cases daily, as it urged residents to work with the government to avoid this "worst-case scenario".

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand said it would suspend most domestic flights from these high-risk provinces from tomorrow.

The authorities have been racing to secure more vaccines and said a deal for 20 million doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines would be concluded soon, with an order for 50 million more doses under consideration.

On Sunday, local media reported that Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul was seeking approval to restrict the export of locally made AstraZeneca's vaccine as a way to combat supply shortages.

Thailand has been producing the AstraZeneca shots since June and is slated to export them to several South-east Asian countries, including Malaysia and the Philippines. Thailand's vaccine roll-out, which started in June, has largely depended on the Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines.

So far, about 5 per cent of its more than 66 million population have been fully vaccinated.