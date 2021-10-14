Thailand's rise of virtual influencers born out of Covid-19 curbs that limit humans

BANGKOK - Like most Generation Zs, Ai-Ailynn uses her Instagram account to document her outfit of the day and her escapades around Bangkok cafes and museums. And in less than a month, she amassed more than 5,000 social media followers.

Cutting a slim figure and sporting a sleek black bob with a beauty mark just under her right eye, the 21-year-old, who celebrated her birthday this month, hopes to make it big as an influencer. A possible campaign with AIS, Thailand's largest mobile operator, is already in the works.