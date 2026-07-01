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Thailand’s Phuket warns of flash floods as water level in canal exceeds 3m

Officials have mobilised pumps and drainage operations, with 24-hour monitoring.

PHUKET – Phuket, Thailand, is facing heavy to very heavy rain and preparing for a possible flash-flood crisis.

Phuket City Municipality has issued a warning, urging residents to move their belongings to higher ground after accumulated heavy rain pushed the level of Bang Yai Canal above 3m.

Officials have mobilised pumps and drainage operations, with 24-hour monitoring, amid concern that upstream run-off could further affect parts of the city at risk of flooding.

As at 9am on July 1, the latest situation showed unstable weather conditions in Phuket province, with continuous heavy to very heavy rain causing accumulated rainfall to rise rapidly.

Phuket City Municipality issued an urgent announcement asking residents in the municipality to move their belongings to higher ground and prepare for flash flooding and forest run-off.

The area requiring close monitoring is the Bang Yai Canal, the main drainage artery of Phuket City.

Its water level has risen sharply to more than 3m, a critical point that risks overflowing into commercial areas and homes over a wide area.

If more rain falls, the situation is expected to worsen.

Officials from disaster prevention and mitigation units, along with related agencies, are now on the ground across the area, running pumps and clearing drainage channels as far as possible to lower water levels during this period of accumulated rainfall, in the hope of easing impacts and slowing inundation as much as possible. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK