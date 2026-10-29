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Thailand’s Phuket City issues red alert as roads flood amid heavy rain

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Residents are urged to immediately move electrical appliances, valuables and other possessions out of reach of potential flooding.

Residents are urged to immediately move electrical appliances, valuables and other possessions out of reach of potential flooding.

PHOTO: THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

  • Phuket City issued a red flood alert at 7.40am on Oct 29 as heavy rain and runoff raised Bang Yai Canal levels and threatened homes and belongings.
  • Karon Municipality closed a road after flooding, while Chalong Municipality warned drivers to be careful. Officials told people to move valuables and follow updates.
  • The Thai Meteorological Department said very heavy rain could hit 70% of the southern west coast. Waves may rise above 2m, so boats should stay ashore.

AI generated

BANGKOK – Phuket City Municipality issued a red flood alert at 7.40am on Oct 29, urging residents and businesses along Bang Yai Canal to move belongings to higher levels as persistent heavy rain and incoming runoff drove up water levels.

The municipality urged people beside the canal to immediately move electrical appliances, valuables and other possessions out of reach of potential flooding.

Heavy rain across Phuket, combined with substantial inflows from neighbouring areas, had caused the canal to rise rapidly.

The municipality warned that further sustained rainfall could cause waterlogging and send the canal overflowing into homes.

Officials were coordinating with other agencies to monitor vulnerable locations and urged residents to follow official announcements closely.

Karon Municipality temporarily closed a road after heavy rain caused flooding, citing risks to people and property, while Chalong Municipality urged road users to exercise extra caution when travelling.

The Thai Meteorological Department forecast thundery showers across 70% of the southern west coast, with very heavy rain in parts of Phuket.

The report also cited departmental radar observations showing moderate to very heavy rain across nine southern provinces.

The department attributed the unsettled weather to a low-pressure area over the Andaman Sea and easterly winds across Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.

A high-pressure system, or cool air mass, from China was covering upper Thailand and the South China Sea.

Waves in the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand could exceed 2m in thundery showers.

Boat operators were urged to check their routes, navigate cautiously and avoid storm areas. The news report also carried advice for small boats to remain ashore. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.