Thailand's growing protest movement: A timeline

BANGKOK (REUTERS) - Protests have been growing in Thailand against the government of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha, a former junta leader, with some protesters also calling for reforms of King Maha Vajiralongkorn's monarchy.

Below is a timeline of events since Mr Prayut was appointed prime minister after an election in March 2019. He rejects accusations the electoral laws were fixed in his favour.

June 9, 2019: The King endorses Mr Prayut as prime minister, keeping him in the post he first took in a 2014 coup.

Nov 20: Constitutional court disqualifies vocal opposition figure Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit as a member of Parliament, saying he violated electoral law. He disputes the ruling.

Dec 14: Several thousand protesters demonstrate in Bangkok to protest against Thanathorn's disqualification and the moves to ban his Future Forward party.

Feb 21, 2020: Constitutional court bans Future Forward. The next day, hundreds of people join a protest against the decision.

March 26: Thai authorities impose a state of emergency to stop the spread of the coronavirus, limiting gatherings and travel.

July 18: The Free Youth group draws about 2,500 to a protest in Bangkok and makes three demands: dissolve Parliament, amend the constitution and stop harassing critics.

Aug 3: Human rights lawyer Arnon Nampa makes an unprecedented call for reform of the monarchy at a protest with a Harry Potter theme.

Aug 10: Students at Thammasat University list 10 demands for reforming the monarchy, including abolition of the lese majeste law against criticising the king.

Aug 16: More than 10,000 people join a protest at Bangkok's Democracy Monument.

Sept 19: Tens of thousands protest in the biggest demonstration since the 2014 coup, cheering calls for reforms to the monarchy as well as for the removal of Mr Prayut.

Sept 20: Protesters install a plaque near the Grand Palace in Bangkok with the message that Thailand belongs to the people and not to the monarch. Thousands then march to present demands in a letter to the King, which they give to police before dispersing.