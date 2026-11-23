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People wading through a flooded area in Phuket on Oct 28 amid continuous heavy rainfall that triggered flash floods and mudslides.

BANGKOK – Thailand’s widespread flooding in 2026 has caused an estimated 45.07 billion baht (S$1.71 billion) in economic losses, with agriculture suffering the greatest damage, while concerns are mounting that the El Nino effect could further undermine farm production and household incomes in the coming months.

The Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) reported that flooding between Sept 16 and Nov 10 affected 58 provinces, impacting approximately 6.8 million people, or 9.65% of the country’s population, across 2.21 million households.

The floods caused extensive damage to homes, transport infrastructure and personal property, with 80,169 houses and approximately 100,000 vehicles affected.

Preliminary estimates put damage to property and infrastructure at 50.73 billion baht, separate from the NESDC’s assessment of losses across three major economic sectors.

According to the council, the estimated 45.07 billion baht in production-related economic losses was concentrated in agriculture, manufacturing and tourism-related services.

Agriculture suffers 22.36b baht in flood damage

The agricultural sector was the hardest hit, accounting for 49.6% of the estimated economic losses.

The NESDC assessed agricultural damage at 22.36 billion baht, with about 1.99 million rai (318,400 ha) of agricultural and fisheries areas affected.

Crop production suffered the greatest losses, estimated at 21.53 billion baht, with 1.859 million rai of farmland damaged and 176,004 farmers affected.

The flooding disrupted agricultural production across several regions, damaging crops, reducing potential harvests and placing additional financial pressure on farming households.

Livestock losses were estimated at 472.9 million baht, while the fisheries sector sustained damage worth 348.34 million baht.

The scale of the losses highlights the vulnerability of Thailand’s agricultural sector to extreme weather, particularly in farming areas exposed to prolonged flooding.

The NESDC warned that the effects could extend beyond immediate crop damage, affecting farmers’ incomes, agricultural supply chains and production in subsequent planting seasons.

Manufacturing losses exceed 18b baht

Thailand’s industrial sector also sustained significant damage, with 4,635 industrial establishments affected by flooding.

The NESDC estimated manufacturing losses at 18.21 billion baht, accounting for around 40.4% of the total economic damage assessed across the three sectors.

Most industrial losses were concentrated in industrial estates, which accounted for 98.02% of the sector’s estimated damage.

Chonburi was the hardest-hit industrial province, accounting for 98.30% of the assessed manufacturing losses, followed by Samut Prakan, Rayong, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo and Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya.

The flooding raised concerns about the recovery of affected factories, the resumption of production and the continuity of supply chains in major manufacturing areas.

The council stressed the importance of monitoring industrial recovery, particularly in provinces that serve as important manufacturing bases for domestic and international markets.

Tourism loses 4.5b baht as hotel bookings fall

The tourism and services sector suffered estimated economic losses of 4.51 billion baht, equivalent to about 10% of the three-sector total.

Although the direct financial damage was smaller than that recorded in agriculture and manufacturing, the flooding disrupted travel and weakened tourist confidence in affected destinations.

The NESDC reported that accommodation cancellations reached between 10 and 20% in certain areas, including Chonburi and Bangkok.

The disruptions affected accommodation businesses and related tourism services, adding pressure to local economies dependent on visitor spending.

The council warned that the effects of flooding could persist even after water levels recede, particularly if damaged infrastructure, transport disruptions or concerns about safety delay the return of visitors.

Government pays 12.7b baht in flood assistance

The government has continued providing financial assistance to households affected by flooding.

According to Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation figures cited by the NESDC, some 2.57 million households had submitted requests for assistance as at Nov 10.

Of these, around 1.73 million households had received financial support, with cumulative payments totalling 12.7 billion baht.

The authorities have been working to assist affected residents and support recovery efforts, although the scale of the damage presents continuing challenges for households and local businesses.

The NESDC emphasised that the economic consequences extend beyond damaged property and lost production, directly affecting household purchasing power and regional economic activity.

El Niño threatens further losses for Thai farmers

Looking ahead, the NESDC identified the El Nino climate phenomenon as a major risk that could compound the economic consequences of this year’s flooding.

El Nino can bring higher temperatures and reduced rainfall to parts of Thailand, potentially affecting water availability during important agricultural planting periods.

The council warned that changing weather conditions could disrupt production in the next growing season, placing additional pressure on agricultural output and farmers’ incomes.

The risks are particularly significant for households already dealing with flood-related losses, as reduced harvests or higher production costs could slow their financial recovery.

The combination of flood damage and possible drought conditions also presents challenges for regional economies that depend heavily on farming and related industries.

The NESDC said the authorities would need to monitor the restoration of flood-affected areas, the recovery of agricultural production and the effects of climate variability on future harvests.

Flood damage below 2011 disaster, but recovery remains a concern

Despite the widespread damage, the NESDC said the estimated economic impact of the 2026 floods remained substantially below that of Thailand’s devastating 2011 floods.

Nevertheless, it warned that the relatively limited impact on the overall economy should not obscure the serious consequences for affected households, farmers and businesses.

The council stressed that damage to agricultural production and manufacturing facilities could have longer-term implications for regional economic recovery.

Restoring normal economic activity, supporting affected households and ensuring that businesses can resume production will be important factors in determining the pace of recovery.

With Thailand approaching a new planting season and El Nino posing a potential threat to water supplies, the agricultural sector faces a particularly challenging period.

The NESDC warned that the combined effects of flooding and climate volatility could continue to influence household incomes, regional economic performance and the country’s broader economic outlook in the months ahead. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK