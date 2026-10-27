Thailand’s Don Mueang airport to replace handheld metal-detector checks with pat-downs

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The airport warned that the revised procedure could make security screening longer, particularly during busy periods.

BANGKOK – Don Mueang International Airport will change its passenger security procedures from Nov 1, replacing handheld metal-detector checks with pat-down screening after passengers pass through primary screening equipment.

The airport said on Oct 27 that it would discontinue the use of handheld metal detectors for the relevant screening process and instead use manual pat-down checks after passengers pass through a walk-through metal detector or body scanner .

The change is intended to strengthen aviation security and bring screening procedures in line with the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand’s (CAAT) Regulation No. 113 and recommendations of the International Civil Aviation Organization .

CAAT’s security standards recognise walk-through metal detectors , body scanners and pat-down searches as methods used in passenger screening.

Passengers advised to allow extra time

Don Mueang International Airport warned that the revised procedure could make security screening slightly longer, particularly during busy periods.

The airport said searches would be conducted appropriately and with respect for passengers’ rights.

To speed up the process, passengers are advised to remove metal items while waiting in line and prepare belongings for screening before reaching the checkpoint.

Passengers should inform security staff in advance if they have physical limitations or conditions that could affect screening, including injuries, implanted medical devices or pregnancy.

CAAT similarly advises passengers to prepare items such as jackets, belts, watches, mobile phones and footwear that may require separate screening before reaching the checkpoint.

Passengers travelling through Don Mueang International Airport from Nov 1 are advised to arrive with sufficient time before departure and follow security officers’ instructions to minimise delays and ensure the screening process proceeds smoothly. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK