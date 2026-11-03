Thailand’s Chiang Mai airport to cut flight operating hours for lantern festival in late November

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More than 200,000 sky lanterns and smoke lanterns are expected to be released within the airport’s aviation safety zone.

BANGKOK – Chiang Mai International Airport is preparing for visitors during the 2026 Yi Peng and Loy Krathong festivals after reducing its flight operating hours for safety during sky lantern releases.

The shorter operating window may concentrate flights in certain periods, while the airport is strengthening safety measures and support for arriving and departing passengers.

Group Captain Sakan Udol, general manager of Chiang Mai International Airport, explained that sky lanterns, illuminated lanterns and smoke lanterns would be released in several areas of Chiang Mai during the Yi Peng and Loy Krathong celebrations on Nov 24 and 25.

More than 200,000 sky lanterns and smoke lanterns are expected to be released within the airport’s aviation safety zone.

Airlines have therefore been asked to avoid operating from 10am to noon on Nov 24, and from 7pm to 1am the following morning on Nov 24 and 25.

These changes will shorten the airport’s flight operating window from about 20 hours a day normally to about 12 hours.

During the festival, the airport expects about 210 flights a day on average, with a possible peak of 232, or approximately 10% more than on normal days.

Figures as of Oct 30 showed that airlines had adjusted schedules for Nov 21-28, cancelling 108 flights, re-timing 80 and adding 105 extra services.

These changes may concentrate flights and passengers in certain periods.

As part of its safety measures, the airport has issued notices to pilots and other aircrew about lantern release periods.

It is also preparing to increase the frequency of airside inspections to watch for sky lanterns and foreign objects that could fall within the airport.

It is also coordinating with Chiang Mai provincial and district authorities and relevant agencies to publicise the measures and secure public cooperation, while holding preparation meetings with agencies working at the airport.

The airport has asked members of the public and event organisers to comply strictly with Chiang Mai province’s announcement specifying the areas, dates and times when lantern releases are permitted.

This applies particularly to areas designated for level 1 special surveillance, or red zones, along aircraft take-off and landing paths, where lantern releases are strictly prohibited.

The restrictions are intended to protect aircraft and engines from danger and maintain aviation safety while preserving Lanna traditions.

For arriving passengers, the airport has prepared public transport and transfer services, including Airport Limousine, Airport Taxi Meter, Airport Shuttle Bus and RTC City Bus, offering a combined total of about 1,280 trips a day.

Services will also include Grab, with about 2,500 vehicles available each day, and nine car-hire operators.

The airport has coordinated with all transport providers to ensure sufficient vehicles and staff to meet demand, reduce congestion around the arrivals terminal and help passengers reach their destinations promptly.

For departing passengers, the airport is preparing to allocate check-in counters according to flight and passenger numbers in each period and add screening points for passengers and baggage.

It is also encouraging online check-in, Common Use Self Service (CUSS) check-in kiosks and self bag drop facilities to reduce waiting times and keep services running smoothly.

Passengers are also advised to check the rules on carrying liquids, gels and aerosols on board, as well as items prohibited in cabin and checked baggage, to help them pass through screening smoothly and quickly.

Given the shorter operating window and the possibility of flights being concentrated in certain periods, Group Captain Sakan also urged passengers travelling from November 21-28 to plan ahead and check flight schedules and status with their airlines before every journey.

Flight times may change or services may be cancelled under the safety measures.

Passengers on domestic flights should arrive at the airport at least two hours before departure and those on international flights at least three hours beforehand.

They should have their travel documents and baggage ready and follow staff instructions strictly.

Chiang Mai International Airport called on the public, tourists and all passengers to comply with safety measures to ensure that Yi Peng celebrations and airport services run smoothly, reduce congestion and keep all passengers and airport users safe. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK