Thailand's caretaker PM displays renewed energy as he raises profile ahead of coming elections

BANGKOK - Thailand's interim Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan has taken on his new role with vigour - a position, albeit temporary, that will allow him to raise his profile and consolidate power for his party as the national polls loom.

Since Mr Prawit was bumped up from deputy PM to caretaker premier in late August after Mr Prayut Chan-o-cha was suspended from duties as prime minister, the 77-year-old has attended high-level international and local meetings and made his way around Bangkok's flooded zones.