Thailand walks diplomatic tightrope as it races to recover stolen treasures

SI THEP, Thailand – Under the scorching sun, Thai archaeologist Tanachaya Tiandee clambers through ruined pagodas in the ancient town of Si Thep, trying to unlock their mysteries – a task made harder because many of the clues are missing.

Looters stripped Thailand’s rich historical sites such as Si Thep over decades, taking many items abroad. The kingdom is now trying to repatriate those stolen cultural treasures.

“The big picture like the building was discovered, but the artefacts which tell little details are missing, making a lot of stories untold about Si Thep,” Ms Tanachaya told Agence France-Presse. “It’s like a piece of a puzzle was missing.”

Si Thep, which archaeologists date back to between 1,500 and 1,700 years ago, may be inscribed in Unesco’s cultural world heritage list this week, Thailand’s first addition since 1992.

Over several centuries and under the influence of various cultures, it grew into a vital trading metropolis until its decline began in the late 13th century, according to the Thai government’s submission to Unesco.

As Ms Tanachaya, 33, carefully excavates the ancient stone constructions, she faces a difficult task piecing together the stories of Si Thep, which is about 200km north of Bangkok.

It is believed that over the years, at least 20 objects have been stolen from the site, with experts identifying 11 in museums in the United States.

The real number of looted objects is suspected to be far higher, thanks to a lack of documentation.