Thailand tracks 127 contacts of new Covid-19 case

BANGKOK (THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK, XINHUA) - Thailand has found a new case of Covid-19 since mass infections were reported in Samut Sakhon province earlier this month and in Rayong province a few days ago.

The patient is a 46-year-old woman, a resident of Rayong's Muang district - south of Bangkok - who had arrived in the northern city of Chiang Mai on Dec 26.

"She showed symptoms, such as dryness in the throat and 37.4 degrees (Celsius) temperature and received testing on December 27. She was found positive," said Dr Kittiphan Chalom, Chiang Mai's public health deputy chief, during an emergency meeting on Sunday (Dec 28).

Dr Kittiphan added that the woman is now being treated in a negative pressure room at Nakornping Hospital in Mae Rim district in Chiang Mai.

"This is considered an imported case from another province. There is still no local outbreak within Chiang Mai at the moment," he said.

According to Dr Kittiphan, preliminary tracing of the patient's travel history revealed that she had visited a fitness centre in Rayong province on Dec 24 and had close contact with a trainer who was later confirmed as infected.

On Dec 26, she travelled from U-Tapao Airport to Chiang Mai International Airport on Thai AirAsia flight FD101, seat 22C, with her husband, her two children and a babysitter.

"In total, 127 persons have been found to have had contact with her and carry a risk of infection, 30 of whom carry high risk that health officials had already contacted them to collect samples for testing," said Dr Kittiphan.

"The rest 97 persons were told to stay in self-quarantine to monitor their symptoms for 14 days."

Thailand on Sunday recorded 121 new cases of Covid-19 infections. The new cases included 94 local infections, 18 Myanmar migrant workers in Samut Sakhon, a province near Bangkok where a cluster was discovered last week, and nine imported cases.

Rayong province has also been officially declared a zone under maximum control, following the reported infections of 36 people, 29 of whom were allegedly involved in illegal gambling activity in the downtown area.

The provincial governor of Rayong will soon decide whether lockdown measures will be enforced in all or in part of the eastern province, he said.

Thailand has confirmed 6,141 Covid-19 cases so far. A total of 4,161 have fully recovered and been discharged from hospitals while 1,920 others are currently being hospitalised. The country has reported 60 fatalities from the coronavirus.