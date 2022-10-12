Thailand to tighten gun control rules after mass shooting

BANGKOK - Thailand will tighten rules governing gun controls and the issuance of new permits in the wake of one of the deadliest mass killings in its history that left about two dozen preschoolers dead.

The government will revoke gun licences if holders are found to be facing mental health issues or are deemed to pose a threat to the society, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha told reporters after a meeting in Bangkok on Wednesday.

The government will start providing counselling sessions in schools, communities and agencies that handle weapons, Mr Prayut said, adding that "we give utmost importance" stamping out drug and mental health issues.

While the authorities will screen and review mental health of applicants for new weapons, existing licence holders will undergo periodic review of their behaviour to determine if they can continue to own guns, Interior Minister Anupong Paochinda said.

The government will propose a bill requiring holders of unlicensed guns to turn them in and those failing to do so will face criminal actions, Mr Paochinda said, adding that there is no timeline for when this could begin.

The crackdown on drug traffickers and increased scrutiny of gun-holders come after a former policeman with links to drugs killed 36 people in Nong Bua Lamphu province last week, before taking his own life. He had been dismissed from the police force after being arrested for illegal possession of drugs in January. BLOOMBERG