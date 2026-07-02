Thailand to tighten anti-drug measures at airports after Australia-linked smuggling cases

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Thailand’s Transport Ministry also said that current screening of airline crew is carried out under the same standards as passenger screening.

BANGKOK – The Thai Transport Ministry is overhauling measures to prevent drug smuggling through the country’s airports, ordering the integration of intelligence data and modern technology to close loopholes and raise aviation security.

The ministry also said that current screening of airline crew is carried out under the same standards as passenger screening.

Deputy Transport Minister Phattrapong Phattraprasit said he had instructed Manat Chavanaprayoon, director-general of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), to urgently hold talks with relevant agencies to formulate solutions and strengthen measures against drug smuggling on international flights.

The order followed the case of a Thai Airways employee detained in Australia over alleged involvement in drug smuggling.

CAAT has invited Thai Airways International , Airports of Thailand , the Customs Department, the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), and security agencies to join an integrated meeting to set urgent and long-term measures aimed at closing loopholes and upgrading Thailand’s aviation security standards.

The meeting concluded that short-term measures must be implemented immediately. Thai Airways will tighten checks on crew members and their baggage before duty, while imposing strict disciplinary penalties on anyone who violates the rules or accepts items from others without authorisation.

CAAT will also instruct all airlines to apply the same standards and will closely monitor compliance.

AOT confirmed that all crew members are screened under the same standards as passengers. It also said it was ready to fully support the operations of airlines and security agencies.

Meanwhile, the ONCB and the Customs Department will jointly improve the capabilities of screening officers to enhance their ability to observe suspicious behaviour and detect risks more effectively.

For long-term measures, the meeting agreed to push for the use of Passenger Name Record data to analyse risks and systematically screen suspicious individuals.

The authorities will also study the possibility of linking databases among the Customs Department, Immigration Bureau and relevant agencies, while further developing screening technology and infrastructure.

AOT plans to introduce biometrics into the baggage check-in process to improve identity verification and tracking. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK