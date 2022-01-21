Thailand to resume quarantine-free tourism

BANGKOK • Thailand will resume a quarantine-free visa programme for vaccinated visitors after its suspension last month helped the tourism-reliant nation curb a new wave of Covid-19 infections.

International travellers can start applying for visas under Thailand's Test & Go entry programme from Feb 1, Ms Rachada Dhnadirek, a government spokesman, said on Twitter after a meeting of the nation's main Covid-19 task force yesterday.

The quarantine-free entry will be extended to applicants of all nationalities, and they will need to undergo two Covid-19 tests - one upon arrival and another on the fifth day, Ms Rachada said.

Travellers, including those from Singapore, will have to isolate at a certified hotel while waiting for test results on the first and fifth day upon entering Thailand.

They will have to pre-book the accommodation and tests as part of entry approvals.

Since Dec 14, travellers from Thailand have been able to enter Singapore through a vaccinated travel lane where they will not need to serve quarantine upon arrival.

Those arriving from Bangkok will have to take a polymerase chain reaction test on the day of their arrival.

They will have to take antigen rapid tests from their second to seventh days after arrival, including supervised tests on the third and seventh day. The supervised tests are conducted at combined test centres and quick test centres after appointments are made.

The decision to ease entry barriers for travellers is in line with the government's call to treat Covid-19 as endemic this year and efforts to revive the tourism sector that employs millions of people.

"In case there are more infections or the situation changes, there will be a re-assessment for inbound travellers and (adjustment) towards the sandbox scheme," spokesman for the country's Covid-19 task force Taweesin Visanuyothin told reporters.

While Thailand saw a jump in cases after the Christmas and New Year celebrations, they are far below the peak during the Delta wave and have yet to overwhelm the nation's healthcare system.

Tourism-reliant Thailand has experimented with several plans over the past two years to try to restart the travel sector that used to contribute about one-fifth of its economy, with 40 million foreign tourists generating more than US$60 billion (S$81 billion) in 2019.

The Test & Go programme, which previously allowed vaccinated travellers from more than 60 countries to skip quarantine, helped attract about 350,000 visitors in just two months before it was suspended.

The authorities have since widened the Phuket Sandbox tourism programme to three more regions - Krabi, Phang Nga and islands in Surat Thani (including Ko Samui) - to lure holidaymakers.

Under the sandbox programme launched last year as a first step towards resuming tourism, fully jabbed visitors spend seven nights in certain designated locations, before being allowed to travel on to the rest of Thailand.

In a further relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions, restaurants will be allowed to serve alcohol until 11pm - compared with the current 9pm cut-off.

