Thailand to lift curbs on nightlife from June

BANGKOK • Thailand will allow nightclubs and karaoke bars to resume regular hours starting next month, a senior official said yesterday, dropping most of its remaining pandemic restrictions as daily Covid-19 infections decline.

Thailand's nightlife is a major attraction for tourists, but most entertainment venues have been shuttered or faced a strict curfew since the pandemic began.

The government hopes the latest easing of restrictions will help revive the country's battered tourism sector, a key growth engine that accounted for about 12 per cent of the economy before the coronavirus pandemic.

Thailand is targeting five million to 15 million arrivals this year.

"Entertainment venues, pubs, and massage parlours and others may open until midnight after June," said Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Covid-19 task force.

"These businesses should take a universal prevention approach," he added.

Starting from June 1, Thailand will also drop a requirement for unvaccinated travellers to quarantine. They will either have to take a test on arrival or show a negative Covid-19 test before departure.

From January to mid-May, Thailand received 1.01 million arrivals.

There were 427,000 tourists for all of last year.

