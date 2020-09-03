Thailand to jail rights lawyer Anon Nampa, activist for bail terms breach: Lawyer

BANGKOK (REUTERS) - Thailand will jail human rights lawyer Anon Nampa and another activist for breaching the terms of their bail following their earlier arrests over anti-government rallies, one of their lawyers said on Thursday (Sept 3).

A Thai court on Thursday revoked the bail of Anon and Panupong Jadnok for breaching the conditions of their release, and the pair will be held in pretrial detention at a remand prison, Anon's lawyer Weeranan Huadsri told Reuters.

Their arrests were among more than a dozen in recent weeks for sedition and on charges related to demonstrations that police say were in breach of a ban on gatherings imposed to prevent coronavirus infections.

Thai activists plan a major protest on Sept 19.

"Let my jailing today be the receipt of harassment against the people. On 19 Sept 2020, go take it back," Anon posted on Facebook.

