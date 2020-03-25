Thailand to invoke emergency decree as cases soar to 827

Thailand will invoke an emergency decree tomorrow to control the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said yesterday, as cases soared to 827.

The emergency decree will pave the way for government orders such as imposing curfews, ordering evacuations and prohibiting travel.

"The order to invoke all the laws will be by the Prime Minister. The Covid Centre will be upgraded to the Covid Emergency Centre," Mr Prayut told a news briefing at Government House after the weekly Cabinet meeting.

"We are asking for your cooperation not to return to your home towns," he added, referring to the mass exodus of migrant workers from Bangkok last week after various businesses in the capital and five adjacent provinces were ordered shut.

Among the places in Bangkok ordered closed until April 12 are schools, universities, malls, markets, dine-in restaurants, salons, spas, gyms, massage parlours, theme parks, sports venues, conference halls, cinemas and theatres. Supermarkets, fresh food markets and restaurants offering takeaway food are exempted from the closure order.

Following Mr Prayut's announcement, concerns have been raised over the possibility of the decree being used to crack down on dissidents.

"This decree allows the government to issue orders that may widely violate people's rights and freedom, which may exceed the necessary level required to handle the virus outbreak," the anti-junta Democracy Restoration Group said in a statement.

Thailand has been reporting a spike in Covid-19 cases since last week, with 106 new cases yesterday. Many infections emerged from outbreaks at boxing rings and nightclubs in Bangkok.

Three more Thai nationals have died, the Health Ministry said yesterday, bringing the death toll in the country to four.