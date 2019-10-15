Thailand to hold by-election next week with race almost a rerun of March vote

NAKHORN PATHOM - Thailand is heading for a by-election next Wednesday (Oct 23) with three others in the pipeline, and their outcomes will be crucial for a governing coalition with a razor-thin majority in the Lower House of Parliament.

The election is taking place in a district in Nakhon Pathom province, an hour's drive from Bangkok. Voters are predominantly from the lower middle class and most are working in small and medium-sized enterprises as well as in manufacturing.

The contest is almost a rerun of the previous one during the general election in March.

The two main candidates are Piratachot Juntarakajorn, 59, from the Future Forward Party, who stepped in after the current MP from the same party who is also his wife, Chumpita Juntarakajorn, 55, resigned for health reasons, and Surachai Anutto, 57, from the Democrat Party, who was the runner-up in the previous poll. Seven other candidates are also vying for the seat.

With heavyweights like the Pheu Thai party, which was founded by allies of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, and the pro-military Palang Pracharat Party sitting on the sidelines, the by-election has become a proxy contest between the coalition government and opposition front.

The governing coalition led by Palang Pracharat currently controls 250 seats, only seven more than the opposition.

In the March general election, Mrs Chumpita won by an unexpected landslide of 34,164 votes in the area previously known as a stronghold of Pheu Thai, almost double that of Mr Surachai who managed to secure only 18,970 votes.

"I'm quite confident we will win again this time, judging by the dissatisfaction the locals have with the government especially in terms of the economy," Mr Piratachot told the Straits Times.

Thailand's GDP grew by 2.3 per cent in the second quarter of 2019, the weakest rate in five years, due partly to the US-China trade war. The government has since implemented a S$14-billion stimulus package, which includes giving out cash cards to 10 million people.





Piratachot Juntarakajorn from the Future Forward Party is considered one of the two main candidates of the poll taking place in Nakhon Pathom province. ST PHOTO: HATHAI TECHAKITTERANUN



But the future of Future Forward is also in doubt as several key members are now facing multiple lawsuits for criticising the military regime which seized power in a coup in 2014 and ruled till the general election earlier this year. The party may also face dissolution due to the charges.

"I'm not worried about it. If it turns out that we get dissolved eventually, there will be new parties fighting the regime," said Mr Piratachot.

He said his victory was likely to create a chain reaction that could lead to more wins for the opposition in three other by-elections to be held later. The dates for all three polls have not been set yet.

But Mr Piratachot's main rival has dismissed his claims, saying that people would naturally vote on local issues rather than national ones.

"Even if the other side wins, nothing can be changed. The parties forming the ruling coalition will remain the government," said Mr Surachai.

"I'm very confident I will win this time, especially now that I'll likely have the support from the people who voted for the Palang Pracharat Party last time," the Democrat politician added.

Palang Pracharat came in third in the March election with its candidate securing 18,741 votes and many of the party supporters such as Soisuda Khaosakorn, 60, and her husband, Veera Khaosakorn, 65, plan to support the Democrat candidate next week since his party is an ally of the Palang Pracharat.

"Palang Pracharat does not leave elderly people without income like us behind. Its subsidy on water and electricity and its shopping cards have helped us a lot," Mrs Soisuda said, referring to the government scheme handing out cash cards to elderly low-income earners.

The Khaosakorn couple are the embodiment of the the widening generation gap in voter choice in Thailand, as many elderly people are pro-military while the young are largely in favour of the anti-military camp. Their children who are in their 30s voted for Future Forward last time.

Many analysts also agree with Mr Surachai that the result of the by-election will have limited significance for now.

"It's possible that Future Forward's victory can create a momentum for the opposition's victory in other by-elections, but it's an overstatement to say that the election outcome will determine if the people are pro or against the government. The real test already took place at the March election," said Dr Attasit Pankaew, a political science professor at Thammasat University in Bangkok.

"If the government wins, it gains a further advantage. If it loses, it's not actually a loss because it never had a stronghold in that area in the first place," he added.