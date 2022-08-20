Thailand to extend stay for foreign tourists in bid to support virus-hit economy

Updated
Published
4 min ago

BANGKOK • Thailand will permit an extended length of stay for foreign tourists between October and March in a bid to support its economic recovery as pressures from Covid-19 ease.

Foreigners from 18 territories coming to Thailand under the visa-on-arrival category will be allowed to double their length of stay for up to 30 days, Mr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, a spokesman for the country's main Covid-19 task force said yesterday.

Those from more than 50 places, including Singapore, that currently get 30 days will be able to stay for up to 45 days.

Thailand is hoping an increase in tourist arrivals will help boost its economic growth this year, even though the pace is still expected to be the lowest in South-east Asia.

Between Jan 1 and Aug 17, Thailand gained 176.3 billion baht (S$6.9 billion) in revenue from 3.78 million foreign arrivals.

The number of tourists jumped 3,214 per cent from the same period last year.

"We are looking at extending their stay," Mr Taweesilp said. "This will help boost tourist spending, revive the economy and reduce the impact from the pandemic."

Earlier this month, a government spokesman said Thailand expects to attract 10 million international tourists this year, compared with the 6.1 million forecast in April.

BLOOMBERG

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 20, 2022, with the headline Thailand to extend stay for foreign tourists in bid to support virus-hit economy. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top