Thailand to expand testing for critical groups as new cases drop

A resident of the Klong Toey community having a nasal swab sample taken by a medical worker to test for the coronavirus, in Bangkok on Wednesday.
BANGKOK • Thailand plans to expand coronavirus testing for critical groups as the number of new cases is dwindling into single digits and some business are reopening, a senior official said yesterday.

The government aims to reach a total of 400,000 tests from the current level of around 230,000, said Dr Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

"This is about 6,000 tests for every million individuals... and considered a moderate amount globally," Dr Taweesin said.

Thailand has a population of about 66.5 million and has recorded 2,992 infections since January, with a total of 55 deaths.

The criteria for testing will be expanded to include flu-like symptoms without a fever or the loss of the sense of smell, which will account for 85,000 new tests, he said.

There will also be additional testing for high-risk professions such as medical personnel, screening authorities, migrant workers, public transportation drivers and delivery workers - but not widespread random testing in the population.

"The theory of casting a wide net will not work, but this approach is effective," Dr Taweesin said.

The number of new cases in Thailand has been declining since last month and the authorities have said they will consider a second phase for the easing of restrictions, such as reopening businesses next week after allowing smaller businesses to open earlier this month.

