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Thailand to enforce alcohol sales ban during Buddhist holidays on July 29, 30

The ban applies to most retailers, including shops, convenience stores, and ordinary restaurants.

T he sale of all alcoholic beverages in Thailand is prohibited on Asalha Bucha Day and Buddhist Lent Day, the Royal Thai Police said in a reminder to the public and businesses.

The two-day restriction begins at 12.01am on July 29 and ends at midnight at the close of July 30 .

Shops, convenience stores and ordinary restaurants must suspend alcohol sales unless they qualify for an exemption under the law.

Current official guidance confirms that alcohol sales remain prohibited throughout major Buddhist holidays, subject to legally defined exemptions.

Asalha Bucha Day, on July 29, falls on the full-moon day of the second eighth lunar month and is a holiday for government agencies, banks and the private sector.

Buddhist Lent Day, on July 30, falls on the first waning-moon day of the same lunar month.

It is a government holiday, while banks and private businesses operate as usual unless individual employers designate an additional holiday.

The 2025 Prime Minister’s Office notification governing days on which alcohol sales are prohibited provides five exemptions for specified premises and events.

The exemptions cover passenger-service buildings at airports handling international flights and entertainment venues licensed under the law governing entertainment places.

They also include establishments operating in a similar manner to entertainment venues in tourist areas formally designated by the Public Health Minister on the recommendation of the Interior Minister.

Hotels operating under the law governing hotels are also exempt.

The fifth category covers designated venues hosting special national or international events involving large gatherings, as announced by the Public Health Minister on the recommendation of the Tourism and Sports Minister.

The exemptions apply only to properly licensed premises or officially designated areas and venues.

Ordinary restaurants, wholesalers, retailers and convenience stores are not automatically exempt and must meet the relevant legal conditions.

The Royal Thai Police have assigned inspection teams to conduct checks nationwide.

Anyone found selling alcohol outside the permitted exemptions faces up to six months’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 10,000 baht (S$384) , or both.

The penalty applies to sales made in breach of the prohibition.

Suspected violations or requests for police assistance may be reported through the 191 or 1599 hotlines, which operate 24 hours a day. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK