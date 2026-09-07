Thailand to deport French zoo owner who barred Israelis

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Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters on Sept 6: “We want tourists, but when they come, they have to respect our laws, Thai people and our customs and tradition.”

Bangkok – Thailand said on Sept 7 it would deport a Frenchman who banned Israeli visitors from his zoo on Koh Samui, just days after issuing a similar order for an Israeli who had threatened him.

Kevin Dimino, co-owner of Samui Exotic Park on the resort island, engaged in threatening, harassing and physically abusive behaviour, according to an order signed by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

His behaviour was contrary to public order, good morals and public welfare, it said, adding that he had been fined 5,000 baht (S$192) by a local court for violating a law on the use of roads and vehicles.

The government issued a similar order on Sept 4 for Israeli national Yaacov Ohayon, who it said had been given a suspended sentence of 15 days in jail and fined 5,000 baht for causing fear or panic through threats.

Dimino, who owns the zoo with his Thai wife, told AFP in August that he had hung up a Palestinian flag in response to bad behaviour from some Israeli visitors, which he said triggered threats online.

The Frenchman then went viral after an altercation with an Israeli family was caught on camera. He received more threats, which he responded to with overt anti-Semitic statements.

He told AFP at the weekend that Ohayon had “started the story”.

The deportation orders – which can be appealed within seven days – came after the government last week published new regulations on when foreigners could be expelled, amid increased scrutiny of tourists’ behaviour.

“We want tourists, but when they come, they have to respect our laws, Thai people and our customs and tradition,” Anutin, who is also the interior minister, told reporters on the evening of Sept 6 .

“We have the right to ask them to leave the country if they have done anything inappropriate,” he added.

Thailand’s economy depends on tourism, but incidents of bad behaviour by visitors have sparked public debate.

Asked about his deportation order on Sept 7 , Dimino said: “Let the government do its job... it’s nothing to get worked up about.” AFP