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The export ban was announced by Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul in a weekly government TV programme on Nov 28.

Thailand is set to issue a ban on Nov 30 on exports of chemicals used in rare-earth mining in Myanmar, after elevated arsenic levels in rivers in the north raised a public health alarm.

The export ban was announced by Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul in a weekly government TV programme on Nov 28 .

The move comes after Thailand started talks to demand responsibility from Myanmar and requested support from China, where much of the rare mineral output gets exported.

Anutin said he secured a verbal pledge of support from Chinese President Xi Jinping when the two met in regional meetings in Shenzhen early November .

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Nov 25 that China would send experts to participate in on-site investigations and provide technical support.

“Since I happened to be in China, I informed the Chinese President that this situation is unacceptable and that some form of action must be taken,” Anutin said. “China maintains that it does not support any industry that causes health problems for people.”

When asked by a TV anchor if Thailand could fully trust what China said, Anutin said: “I heard it directly from the Chinese leader himself. If that’s not to be believed, then I honestly don’t know what more could be done.”

His comments came days after Thailand and Myanmar agreed to jointly test arsenic-tainted rivers and trace minerals back to their mines in their most concrete effort yet to stop cross-border pollution threatening communities and farmland.

The countries will begin joint testing in December at sites along the Kok and Sai rivers and exchange water-quality data.

Thailand also asked Myanmar to disclose the number and locations of mines linked to the contamination.

On Nov 29 , Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow and Science Minister Yodchanan Wongsawat will visit a northern province with Myanmar officials to inspect pollution in Kok, Sai and Ruak rivers.

The two Thai ministers have previously said China had acknowledged that private Chinese companies operate mines in the polluting area and that Thailand had asked Beijing to help identify the mines and trace minerals produced there. BLOOMBERG