Thailand tightens curbs to stem new wave of infections

BANGKOK • With the latest coronavirus flare-up in Thailand hitting almost two-thirds of the country, the authorities are tightening measures to contain infection risks ahead of the New Year holidays.

Bangkok ordered sports and entertainment venues to close from yesterday through Jan 4, with a possible extension if things do not improve in a week. Tak, a province bordering Myanmar, and the nation's virus hot spots - Samut Sakhon and Rayong - have imposed similar restrictions.

The latest wave of cases, which started after a seafood vendor tested positive for Covid-19 two weeks ago, has spread to 60 per cent of Thailand's 77 provinces.

Thailand was betting on a tourism revival to pull it out of recession. But the latest outbreak has added more than 2,000 cases in the past 10 days, making up 30 per cent of the country's total tally.

There has been "a large surge" in new cases in Rayong, Chonburi, Chantaburi and Samut Prakarn provinces, Mr Taweesilp Witsanuyotin, a spokesman for the national Covid-19 response centre, said yesterday. A total of 45 provinces have reported local transmissions.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha's government has to choose between short-term gains from spending during New Year celebrations and the risk of long-term damage to the economy from an outbreak going out of control, public health expert Thira Woratanarat, an associate professor at Chulalongkorn University's faculty of medicine, said yesterday.

People also have to decide between having a party and risking spreading the virus, he said.

"Whether a lockdown needs to be imposed will depend on how cooperative people are with the current measures," Mr Prayut said after a Cabinet meeting yesterday.

The new cases may spike to as high as 18,000 a day in January if no controls are implemented, Mr Taweesilp said.

The country can limit new infections to about 1,000 cases a day with curbs, he said.

"The window to contain the outbreak is within four weeks from the start so we have until mid-January before cases increase exponentially," Professor Thira said.

"There needs to be strict measures in place, and we need to test as many people as possible... If we don't curb infections now it could take as long as three months to contain the outbreak."

BLOOMBERG