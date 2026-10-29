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Thailand strips chief rabbi’s citizenship in foreigner crackdown

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Rabbi Yosef Chaim Kantor has led Chabad, a global Orthodox Jewish movement, of Thailand since 1993.

Rabbi Yosef Chaim Kantor has led Chabad, a global Orthodox Jewish movement, of Thailand since 1993.

PHOTO: THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

BANGKOK – Thailand revoked the citizenship of its chief rabbi, the latest move in a widening government campaign against foreign nationals accused of breaking laws or circumventing rules in a country long known for welcoming outsiders.

The order signed by Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul cited Rabbi Yosef Chaim Kantor’s continued use of his US nationality for international travel after becoming a Thai citizen in 2013, including on 16 trips to and from Australia.

Thai law gives the interior minister authority to revoke naturalised citizenship when there is evidence a person continues to use a former nationality.

Kantor, who could not immediately be reached for comment, has led Chabad of Thailand since 1993.

Chabad is a global Orthodox Jewish movement headquartered in New York.

The action comes as Anutin’s government, which won February elections on a nationalistic, Thailand-first platform, adopts a tougher posture toward some foreign residents and visitors, even as tourism remains crucial to the economy.

New rules introduced in August allow the faster deportation of foreigners whose conduct is deemed harmful to public order, while authorities have stepped up investigations into foreign-controlled businesses and land held through Thai proxies.

Kantor’s case follows the Oct 1 revocation of a businessman’s Thai citizenship after authorities said he continued using an Israeli passport and had failed to disclose his Uruguayan nationality when he was naturalised.

Separately, investigators in October searched Chabad and other Jewish-linked premises while examining suspected nominee businesses and property holdings.

Officials have stressed the investigation is based on possible legal violations rather than nationality, and there has been no finding of wrongdoing against Kantor or Chabad. BLOOMBERG

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.