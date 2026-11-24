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Cyanide and heavy metal contamination were reportedly found in the Huai Hin Lai stream in Laos’ Xieng Khouang province.

BANGKOK – Thailand has stepped up water quality monitoring along the Mekong River after contamination with cyanide and heavy metals was reported in a stream in Laos, where large numbers of dead fish were discovered.

Deputy government spokesperson Lalida Persvivatana revealed on Nov 24 that the government of Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul was prioritising efforts to monitor cross-border pollution and prevent its adverse effects.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, through the Pollution Control Department (PCD), has intensified surveillance of the Mekong following reports of cyanide and heavy metal contamination in the Huai Hin Lai stream in Laos’ Xieng Khouang province.

The move aims to assess potential risks to the environment and communities living along the Thai stretch of the river.

Cyanide and heavy metals exceed safety standards in Laos

Lalida explained that the incident occurred on Nov 8, when residents living between Ban Yuan and Ban Phon Ngam Nuea in Paek district, Xieng Khouang province, discovered unusually large numbers of dead fish floating in the Huai Hin Lai stream.

Subsequent analysis of water and soil samples from more than 20 locations reportedly found cyanide concentrations several times the permissible limits, along with excessive levels of mercury and lead.

Huai Hin Lai originates in the mountainous areas of Paek district and flows into the Nam Ngum reservoir before connecting with the Nam Ngum River, which eventually joins the Mekong in Pak Ngum district, Vientiane Capital, opposite Phon Phisai district in Thailand’s Nong Khai province.

Given the potential for cross-border contamination, the PCD has stepped up precautionary monitoring rather than waiting for any adverse effects to emerge in Thailand.

Thailand expands Mekong water testing across three provinces

The PCD’s Environment and Pollution Control Office 9 (Udon Thani) collected water and sediment samples from the Mekong in Phon Phisai and Mueang Nong Khai districts on Nov 9 and Nov 10.

The department’s Water Quality Management Division is conducting additional sampling from Nov 23 to Nov 27 across Nong Khai, Bueng Kan and Nakhon Phanom provinces.

The inspections are focusing on the confluence of the Nam Ngum and Mekong rivers, as well as downstream areas that could be affected. Samples will be analysed for cyanide and various heavy metals.

Four key factors underpin preliminary risk assessment

According to Lalida, the PCD’s preliminary assessment is based on four key factors:

The site of the mass fish deaths in Huai Hin Lai is approximately 285km from the confluence of the Nam Ngum and Mekong rivers.

Water quality tests conducted in Huai Hin Lai on Nov 12, four days after the incident, reportedly showed that contamination levels were within the limits set by Laos’ national standards.

Water from Huai Hin Lai passes through the Nam Ngum reservoir before entering the Nam Ngum River and subsequently the Mekong.

Cyanide can undergo chemical changes and break down under environmental conditions. However, when it reacts with certain metals, including iron, copper and zinc, it can form more persistent complex compounds that may remain in sediment or groundwater, making continued monitoring essential.

Nong Khai unlikely to be affected, but monitoring continues

Based on these factors, the PCD has provisionally concluded that the Mekong River in Nong Khai’s Phon Phisai district is unlikely to be affected by the cyanide contamination in Huai Hin Lai.

However, Lalida stressed that the assessment was not definitive. Laboratory results from water and sediment samples collected in Thailand would be needed to further evaluate the situation.

“The government recognises that cross-border pollution is a matter of public concern, particularly among communities living along the Mekong River who depend on its water resources for their livelihoods.

“Although the preliminary assessment suggests that this incident is unlikely to affect Nong Khai, the government will not be complacent. We will continue monitoring water and sediment quality to ensure that our assessment is based on comprehensive scientific evidence, with public safety and environmental protection remaining our top priorities,” Lalida said. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK