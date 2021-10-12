Thailand set to lift quarantine for jabbed travellers from 10 nations

Thailand plans to scrap quarantine for fully vaccinated air travellers from at least 10 low-risk countries, including Singapore, from Nov 1, in the hope of reviving its battered tourism sector.

Speaking in a televised broadcast last night, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said he has asked the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) and the Ministry of Public Health to "urgently consider" within this week to allow fully vaccinated visitors from a list of "low-risk" countries to enter Thailand without the need for quarantine.

These visitors only need to present negative results for their PCR tests done before travel and when they reach Thailand.

"After which, they will be free to move around Thailand in the same way that any Thai citizen can do," said Mr Prayut.

Thailand will begin with at least 10 nations, including Singapore, Germany, China, the United Kingdom and the United States. The full list will be finalised at a CCSA meeting later this week, said the authorities. The list will be expanded in the coming months.

Visitors from places not on the list will have to adhere to current border entry measures, which include a seven-day hotel quarantine for fully vaccinated travellers.

Currently, visitors who enter Thailand through the Sandbox programmes on Phuket and Samui do not need to undergo hotel quarantine but must stay on the islands for a week before travelling to other Thai regions.

With some countries easing part of their curbs on international travel, Mr Prayut said: "We must act quickly but still cautiously, and not miss the opportunity to entice some of the year-end and New Year holiday season travellers during the next few months."

Thailand's tourism sector used to make up a fifth of its national income, but travel restrictions have caused its earnings to plummet.

Daily Covid-19 cases and deaths have been on the decline, with the nation having more than 1.7 million infections and over 17,600 deaths so far.

Just over 30 per cent of its population are fully vaccinated.

Mr Prayut said: "The time has come for us to ready ourselves to... live with the disease as with other endemic infections and diseases."

"It is almost certain that we will see a temporary rise in serious cases as we relax these restrictions... (But) I do not think that the many millions who depend on the income from travel, leisure and entertainment sectors can possibly afford the devastating blow of a second lost New Year holiday period," he said.