Thailand sees up to 10m foreign tourist arrivals this year

The recovery of the vital tourism sector should help the economy grow by 3 per cent to 3.5 per cent this year. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
BANGKOK - Thailand expects up to 10 million tourist arrivals this year after reopening the country to visitors, its finance minister said on Saturday.

From January up till Friday, Thailand received five million foreign visitors, Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told a Radio Thailand programme.

The recovery of the vital tourism sector and increased exports should help the economy grow by 3 per cent to 3.5 per cent this year, he said.

Exports are expected to increase 10 per cent this year, boosted by a weak baht, he added. REUTERS

