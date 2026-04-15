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Thailand expects $1.2 billion revenue as tourists flock to Songkran festival

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The government expects Songkran to generate about 30.4 billion baht (S$1.2 billion) in tourism revenue, up 6 per cent from 2025.

Songkran is the Thai New Year holiday famous for public water fights. For the April 11 to April 15 festival period, Thailand expects 500,000 international visitors.

PHOTO: AFP

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BANGKOK – Thailand’s Songkran festival saw strong tourist turnout and spending across the country, with the government expecting to exceed 2025’s revenue.

In Bangkok and central areas, more than 558,000 visitors were recorded at six venues as at April 12, with Siam Square’s Songkran event drawing the largest crowd of about 183,500 people, government spokeswoman Lalida Persvivatana said in a statement on April 15.

More than 90 events were organised in the capital alone.

The government expects Songkran, the Thai New Year holiday famous for public water fights, to generate about 30.4 billion baht (S$1.2 billion) in tourism revenue, up 6 per cent from 2025, the Tourism Authority of Thailand said on April 14.

For the April 11 to April 15 festival period, the tourism agency expects 500,000 international visitors, up 4 per cent from a year ago, and would generate around 8.1 billion baht in revenue.

Thai nationals are expected to have booked 5.96 million trips during the multi-day celebration, up 7 per cent and contributing about 22.3 billion baht, it said.

The southern province of Phuket is expecting about 149,690 visitors and 4.08 billion baht in revenue, according to Ms Lalida.

Eastern provinces like Chonburi and Pattaya extended celebrations until so-called “Wan Lai” events and will likely extend the momentum into late April, while northern provinces led by Chiang Mai also saw strong participation in traditional “Pi Mai Muang” festivities, she said. BLOOMBERG

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.