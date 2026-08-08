Thailand school shooting probe finds violent games and US school-shooting searches

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Officials removing a computer from the home of a teenager who allegedly killed his grandparents before carrying out a school shooting and taking his own life.

BANGKOK – Thai police investigating the shooting at a school outside Bangkok are examining the online activity of the 14-year-old suspect after discovering that he had searched for information about a school shooting in the US.

This comes as investigators work to establish a motive behind the deadliest mass shooting in Thailand since 2022. At least five people were killed at Debsirin Nonthaburi School before the boy turned the weapon on himself.

Police also believe the teenager killed his grandparents at their home in Nonthaburi province before travelling to the school on the morning of Au g 7 . Their bodies were found when officers and forensic teams entered the property.

Wattana Yichin, commander of Provincial Police Region 1, inspected the house as part of the investigation.

The front door had been locked from the outside, police said.

Investigators believe the teenager left the house after his grandparents’ deaths and travelled to the school, where the shooting later occurred.

Police examine computer and search history

Preliminary checks on the teenager’s computer found that he had played games with violent themes and searched for and studied information about a school shooting in the US.

The searches dated back to around July 30, said the police.

Police have not established that the games or search history caused or motivated the shootings.

They said the investigation remained focused on establishing the sequence of events and determining what, if any, factors contributed to the shootings, including whether the teenager had faced any problems at school.

Information provided by the teenager’s uncle indicated that he had lived with his grandparents since childhood, spent considerable time playing computer games and generally kept to himself.

The relative reported no known history of disputes or obvious signs of stress before the incident.

The firearm involved in the shooting was legally registered to the teenager’s grandfather, according to the police.

Thananyaporn, 60, the younger sister of the boy’s late grandfather, said the teenager normally lived with his grandparents.

His parents had separated, and his grandparents had raised him and loved him very much.

She said he rarely went out. His grandfather would take him to school in the morning and pick him up in the evening.

He did not have a group of friends or go out like other children normally did, but stayed at home and played computer games.

Thananyaporn said she did not believe family problems were involved because the three of them were very close.

The grandmother was a teacher, while the grandfather was a former bank manager who always spoke gently to his grandson.

She described the boy as quiet and polite and said she had never thought something like this would happen. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK