Thailand reports two new coronavirus deaths, bringing total to nine

BANGKOK (REUTERS) - Thailand's public health ministry said on Monday (March 30) that two more people have died from the new coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to nine.

The two deaths included a 54-year-old Thai man in the southern province of Yala who recently returned from Malaysia, and a 56-year-old Thai woman in Bangkok, said Mr Anupong Sujariyakul, a senior official at the public health ministry's Department of Disease Control.

The two died on Sunday, he said.

Earlier on Monday, Thailand reported 136 new coronavirus cases, raising the total number of infections to 1,524.

Among 1,388 patients still hospitalised, 23 were in critical condition, Mr Anupong said.