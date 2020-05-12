Thailand reports two new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

An employee cleans benches in a partially closed shopping mall in Bangkok on May 11, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
Published
47 min ago

BANGKOK (REUTERS) - Thailand on Tuesday (May 12) reported two new coronavirus cases and no new deaths, bringing the total to 3,017 cases and 56 deaths since the outbreak started in January.

The two new cases are a 19-year-old woman from Bangkok and a 51-year-old woman from southern Narathiwat province.

Both were infected by coming into contact with previous cases, said Mr Taweesin Wisanuyothin, spokesman for the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

The majority of new cases in the past two weeks are from southern Thailand, including a cluster at an immigration detention centre in Songkhla province, Mr Taweesin said.

 

