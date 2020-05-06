Thailand reports one new coronavirus case, one new death

Residents of the Klong Toey community have their temperatures taken as they take part in the coronavirus testing in Bangkok, on May 6, 2020.
BANGKOK (REUTERS) - Thailand on Wednesday (May 6) reported one new coronavirus case and one new death, a senior health official said.

The death was of a 69-year-old Australian male who was a hotel manager in the southern province of Phang-nga, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, spokesman for the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

The new case of infection by the coronavirus was of a 27-year-old female patient who had returned from Russia, he said.

Thailand has reported a total of 2,989 cases and 55 fatalities since the outbreak began in January.

There are 173 patients being treated at hospital and a total 2,761 patients have recovered.

 

