Thailand reports one new coronavirus case, no new deaths

A Buddhist monk checks the temperature of a visitor entering Wat Chak Daeng in Thailand on April 22, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
5 min ago

BANGKOK (REUTERS) - Thailand on Tuesday (May 5) reported one new coronavirus case and no new deaths, the lowest number of new infections since March 9.

The new case is a 45-year-old Thai man from the southern province of Narathiwat, authorities said.

The number of new cases have been declining in the last two weeks with the exception of a cluster at an immigration detention centre in southern Thailand that has seen 60 new cases in that period, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, spokesman for the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

Since Thailand's outbreak began in January, the country has seen a total of 2,988 coronavirus cases and 54 deaths. Taweesin said 2,747 patients have recovered, while 187 are still being treated in hospitals.

 

