Thailand reports first local coronavirus cases in over a month

The cases were among two Myanmar nationals living near the border with Myanmar.
The cases were among two Myanmar nationals living near the border with Myanmar.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    46 min ago

BANGKOK (REUTERS) - Thailand has recorded its first two locally transmitted cases of the coronavirus in more than one month, the Covid-19 administration centre said on Saturday (Oct 17).

It said in its daily report that the cases were among two Myanmar nationals living near the border with Myanmar, where infections have been surging recently.

The two were tested on Oct 13. They showed no symptoms but results were positive, the centre said in the statement. The last known local case was in early September.

More on this topic

 
 
 
 

Related Stories: 

Sign up for the ST Asian Insider newsletter to get exclusive insights into Asia from our network of overseas correspondents.

Topics: 